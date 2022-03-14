Chiefs interested in Bears WR Allen Robinson in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be heavily involved in the wide receiver market in free agency – a market that has been quiet at the beginning of the legal tampering period.

After being connected to both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jarvis Landry, the Chiefs are now among the teams being connected to Bears WR Allen Robinson. NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero reports that the Chiefs are among teams who are interested in Robinson, along with the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns.

There’s not a team in the NFL that shouldn’t be interested in Robinson. He’s the perfect buy-low candidate in free agency as he’s coming off of the worst season of his career. He started 11 games, caught just 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown grab in Matt Nagy’s offense in Chicago. That said, he’s a year removed from a 100 reception season where he went over 1,000 yards and caught six touchdown passes.

This situation might come down to role. In Detroit, Robinson could be the featured receiver, but he is playing with a team in the midst of a rebuild. In Cleveland, he’s playing alongside Amari Cooper, but catching passes from Baker Mayfield. In Kansas City, he’ll be playing with Patrick Mahomes and sharing targets with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. They’ll be competing in a tough AFC West division, but competing at the highest level in the NFL.

Whether it’s Robinson or another receiver, expect the Chiefs to come away with a player at the position in free agency. There’s far too much smoke for them to not come away with a signing here.

