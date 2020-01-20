Chiefs installed as slim favorite in Super Bowl LIV

The 49ers dominated on Sunday night. Las Vegas thinks that won’t be the case in Miami two weeks from now.

The Chiefs have been installed as the early favorite for Super Bowl LIV, with the line starting at minus-1 and already moving to minus-1.5.

There’s still two weeks for this one to move some more. If the Chiefs remain the favorites, the 49ers surely will use that as motivation. They have three losses all year, and each one was very narrow. With the Chiefs starting slowly in both of their postseason wins and the 49ers blowing the doors off the Packers out of the gates on Sunday, it’s hard not to have faith in the 49ers to build a lead, and maybe to hold it.

But the next two weeks will be for dissecting the two teams and discussing all the angles and wondering if the Chiefs can shut down San Francisco’s meat-grinder running game and whether the 49ers’ defense can confuse Patrick Mahomes long enough for the pass rush to get to him and however it all plays out here’s hoping for an exciting, close, and memorable Super Bowl as the 49ers go for their sixth trophy, which would tie the Steelers and the Patriots for the most ever.