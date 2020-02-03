Chiefs installed as early favorites to win Super Bowl LV

The confetti is still in the air in Miami, and there are people anticipating the Chiefs to enjoy it again in Tampa next year.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the Chiefs have already been installed as next year’s favorite to win Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs were given 6-1 odds for next season, followed by the Ravens (7-1) and 49ers (8-1) in numbers posted by Caesars Sportsbook.

The Saints (11-1) and Patriots (14-1) are next on their board, but both teams have uncertainty at the moment about their quarterbacks, with Drew Brees and Tom Brady heading for free agency.

The Bengals and Washington (200-1) are at the bottom of the list, and they’ll pick first and second in the upcoming draft in hopes of changing their fate.

The Dolphins, Giants, Lions, and Panthers are at 100-1.