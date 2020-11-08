Chiefs injury updates following Week 9 vs. Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered four injuries during the course of their Week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers.

The first player to go down with an injury appears to be the most significant. When Andy Reid provided his postgame injury update ahead of his press conference he revealed that first-year Chiefs DE Taco Charlton suffered a lower-leg fracture.

“Taco Charlton, it looks like he’s got a fracture on his lower leg there, so we’ll get more information on that tomorrow,” Reid told reporters. “But for right now, that’s what we have for you.”

That injury will more than likely end Charlton’s season prematurely, which is disappointing as he’d begun to establish himself as a key part of the defensive end rotation. Kansas City is now incredibly thin at the defensive end position, with Alex Okafor already on injured reserve. The team might need to call up Tim Ward from the practice squad if Okafor isn’t ready to return in Week 11.

The next injury was to Chiefs RT Mike Remmers, who was already filling in for starting RT Mitchell Schwartz. Remmers suffered a rib injury and was ruled questionable to return during the game. He toughed it out and was eventually allowed to return to the game for a few plays before exiting again. Reid didn’t have an update on him, but it doesn’t appear to be a serious injury.

Finally, two cornerbacks suffered injuries during the course of the game. It actually left the team very thin at that position, but it wasn’t quite as noticeable.

“Antonio Hamilton strained his hamstring,” Reid said. “Rashad (Fenton) sprained his left ankle a bit, so those guys will get worked on.”

Hamilton has dealt with a hamstring issue all season long, but the ankle injury for Fenton is new.

Thankfully, the Chiefs have the bye week to rest up and get healthy. They should return a trio of starters following the break with Sammy Watkins, Mitchell Schwartz and L’Jarius Sneed all slated to get back to work soon.

List