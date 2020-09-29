Chiefs injury updates following Week 3 vs. Ravens

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape their Week 3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens without injury.

Ahead of the game, the team lost RG Andrew Wylie for the duration of the game due to a serious illness. The team had to rush him to the hospital over what was believed to be appendicitis according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Andrew Wylie was scratched right at the last minute there with a stomach illness,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters after the game. “They took him and hurried him to the hospital and did some tests on him. Things worked out OK, but he’s not feeling very well.”

During the game, Chiefs starting left cornerback L’Jarius Sneed suffered a collarbone injury when he was diving for an interception.

“Sneed hurt his right shoulder,” Reid said. “He’ll have some more things done on that tomorrow. We’ll just see exactly what needs to happen there.”

Sneed is probably going to get imaging done on his shoulder to see if there’s any significant damage. The standout rookie cornerback took to Twitter after the game and shared a message that didn’t seem too optimistic.

Say my prayers & go back to planning #GodsTiming — Sneed (@jay__sneed) September 29, 2020





Sneed has been absolutely sensational to start the season and losing him would be a huge blow to this defense. Bashaud Breeland doesn’t return from suspension until Week 5, so this could be a big storyline for the Week 4 game against the New England Patriots.

Toward the end of the game, star DT Chris Jones left the game. Reid said that Jones “tweaked his groin.” Jones had dealt with a groin injury during training camp. Perhaps it’s just a minor reaggravation of that injury, but it’s certainly something to monitor on a short week.