Chiefs injury updates following Week 1 vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a wave of injuries on the defensive side of the ball during Thursday’s season-opening win over the Houston Texans. Following the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated media members on the injuries and their severity.

Khalen Saunders, who left the game early with an elbow injury, dislocated his elbow. Andy Reid described the injury as “clean.” He said that there was no accompanying ligament damage, which means there is a quicker turnaround on the injury. It’s not great news, but Reid said it’s “better than the alternative.”

Alex Okafor, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, is dealing with what Andy Reid described as a slight hamstring strain. That shouldn’t be a big deal for Kansas City, but Okafor has been dinged up in the past.

Finally, Chiefs starting left cornerback Charvarius Ward seems to have the most serious injury. He left the game with a hand injury and the team confirmed he suffered a fractured hand. Depending on what type of fracture he could possibly play with a club on his hand. It’s also possible that he might need surgery and could be out a few weeks. It’s worth noting that injured reserve is a possibility with an injury like that. Players can be on injured reserve for three weeks before being brought back for the 2020 season.

It’s a tough break for Ward, literally and figuratively speaking. He had offseason LASIK surgery and was looking forward to intercepting more passes in 2020. A hand injury could set him back on that goal.

Two of the injured players are already talking about how great their comebacks are going to be.





Let’s hope they get back to action sooner rather than later.