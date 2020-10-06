Chiefs injury updates following Week 4 vs. Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape their Week 4 victory over the New England Patriots without injury.

During the course of the game, standout rookie DE Mike Danna left the game with a hamstring injury. He was initially ruled questionable to return but was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“As far as the injuries go, Michael Danna strained his hamstring,” Chiefs HC Reid told reporters after the game. “We’ll have to see how he does there in the next day or so.”

That was the only injury update that Reid provided from players injured during the game. It doesn’t seem to be too serious and it comes at a position where the Chiefs have a lot of depth. It is a bit concerning since Danna is a rookie because you never want to see progress derailed by injury.

Reid did have one more update on a crucial player who was absent from the Week 4 win over the Patriots, star DT Chris Jones.

Reid on Chris Jones not playing (groin injury): "We were hoping he would be able to play, but he's not ready yet, it's still tender." #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 6, 2020





The training staff had Jones test things out ahead of the game and made the determination that he shouldn’t play. Considering they have a whirlwind of a schedule in the next two weeks and have their most bitter AFC West rival coming up on Sunday, resting Jones might have been the wise move. Ultimately, the defense found their pass rush success elsewhere tonight and still pulled off a win over New England without Jones on the field.

We’ll see if any new injuries turn up once the Chiefs return to practice on Wednesday. Sometimes a few ticky-tacky injuries slip through the cracks during Andy Reid’s postgame reporting.