Chiefs injury updates following Week 6 vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a pair of players to injury during the course of the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills.

First, Mitchell Schwartz was removed from the game with a back injury, one that had been reported for the first time on the final injury report on Saturday. Next, Alex Okafor suffered another hamstring injury after having suffered one in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

While you never want to see players injured, the good news is that these two seem to be of the mild variety. Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided some updates following the game.

“So Alex Okafor strained his hamstring— the other hamstring,” Reid said. “I know it’s frustrating for him, but he’ll get that worked on.”

It’s not the same hamstring that Okafor pulled in Week 1 that kept him out until Week 4. Hopefully, this one causes him to miss little time. Okafor has played in just 13 of 25 possible games with the Chiefs since joining the team in 2019. His tenure in Kansas City has earned him the label of injury-prone unfortunately.

As for Schwartz, Reid said that his back was bothering him and they took him out because of it. He elaborated later in his press conference about the extent of the injury and whether Schwartz was close to sitting out tonight from the get-go.

“Yeah, he thought that maybe he could get through it and roll,” Reid said. “[His back] just started tightening up on him and so we made the switch there.”

It doesn’t sound like this should be a long-term type of injury for Schwartz, it just popped up late in the week and he tried to tough it out. It’s possible that with a few days of rest during practice this week, Schwartz could be ready to start in the Week 7 road game against the Denver Broncos.