Chiefs injury updates following Week 2 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape their hard-fought overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers without injuries.

During the course of the game, the Chiefs lost CB Antonio Hamilton, RB Darrel Williams, DE Frank Clark and WR Sammy Watkins. Reid confirmed that Hamilton suffered a groin injury, Williams an ankle injury and that Clark was dealing with an illness. The injuries for Hamilton, Williams and Clark were all announced by the team during the game.

As for Watkins, Reid wasn’t too thrilled about his injury or the way that it was handled. During the game, he was visibly upset with the officials for not calling a penalty for helmet-to-helmet contact.

“Sammy Watkins got a hit to the head that I thought was very questionable,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “We’re not supposed to have those in our game.”

Reid could not confirm or deny that he was in the concussion protocol or dealing with a head injury, though it sure looked like it during the game.

“I’ll get you that later,” Reid said of Watkins’ status in the concussion protocol. “I can’t tell you that right this minute. I’d presume he is, but I don’t have that for you right now.”

Hopefully, the team will be able to get some injured players back with a long week to go until the Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football.” They’ll need all the help they can get as they face their top opponent in the AFC on the road.