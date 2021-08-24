Chiefs injury updates ahead of practice on Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs EVP of Communications Ted Crews provided some injury updates after Tuesday’s walkthrough, but ahead of another afternoon practice.

Tyreek Hill participated in full during practice on Monday and is expected to do the same on Tuesday. Andy Reid said he would be a full participant on Monday and moving forward so long as there weren’t any setbacks. Starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire got some work in on Monday but didn’t participate in full. He is expected to continue to work back from what was described as a “slight” ankle sprain, participating in practice to some degree on Tuesday.

Kansas City had one player return to practice after missing out on the start of the week on Monday. Dorian O’Daniel returned to action after missing the first practice of the week with a non-COVID illness. The fourth-year linebacker needs a good performance in the third and final preseason game.

Chris Jones (non-COVID illness), Austin Blythe (hernia), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (hand), Frank Clark (hamstring), Rashad Fenton (hamstring) Yasir Durant (concussion), and Darrel Williams (concussion) will all be absent from practice on Tuesday. Since Kyle Long is on the active/PUP list, the Chiefs are not required to report his participation status.

The team will be back at practice on Wednesday ahead of their preseason Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium. Keep an eye on the status of the players missing from practice. They will likely need a limited practice on Wednesday in order to participate in Friday’s game.

