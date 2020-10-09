Chiefs injury report a short one, Mike Danna is out

The Chiefs are going to be close to full strength for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The team listed defensive end Mike Danna as out with a hamstring injury, but he’s the only player on the roster with an injury designation.

Everyone else on the roster practiced fully Friday.

That means defensive tackle Chris Jones should return, after missing last week’s game against the Patriots with a groin injury. He didn’t practice Wednesday, but got two full days of work so he appears to be fine.

