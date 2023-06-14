Chiefs injury, absence updates from second day of mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their three-day mandatory minicamp on Wednesday with few changes in terms of attendance.

Chris Jones remained absent from practice in what appears to be a contract-related holdout. The Chiefs are now within their rights to fine Jones nearly $50K for missing the past two practices. If he misses the third and final practice they can fine him up to $100K.

Blake Bell, Trey Smith and Jerick McKinnon remained absent from practice along with Tershawn Wharton (ACL) and Isiah Pacheco (Hand/Labrum). McKinnon spoke to media members on Wednesday, explaining that this is all part of the training staff’s plan for him after an extended 2023 NFL season. He says that he’ll be ready to go for training camp. Don’t be shocked if there is some more veteran load management for McKinnon in the future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

S Mike Edwards, CB Trent McDuffie and CB L’Jarius Sneed all remained sidelined during practice without their helmets, working with the training staff.

Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney reports that Justyn Ross did not take part in team drills during Wednesday’s practice. He says that Kadarius Toney was back participating in team drills after sitting out on Tuesday. It appears that the Chiefs are being cautious with these two players, who have a history of injury issues, at this specific juncture of the offseason.

More News!

WATCH: Final episode of Chiefs' 'Work to Win' Season 2 George Karlaftis shows appreciation for former Chiefs stars Frank Clark, Tamba Hali Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reflects on his redemption pitch at Kauffman Stadium

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire