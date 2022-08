Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 14 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their fourteenth training camp practice on Monday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. This is the final week of training camp before the team heads back to Kansas City ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The injury list is surprisingly small after the first preseason game of the season. Derrick Gore left Saturday’s game with a neck injury, but he participated in practice according to those in attendance. Blake Bell, who left the game with a hip injury, has what Andy Reid described as an “unusual” hip flexor injury. The injury didn’t actually occur on the play that Bell went down on during the game.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says that Blake Bell's injury (hip flexor) actually occurred on his touchdown. He felt he could go back in and that's why he went down in what appeared to be a non-contact injury. Bell is still being evaluated. Reid called the injury "unusual." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 15, 2022

During the course of practice, K Harrison Butker left practice with ankle soreness. This allowed S Justin Reid to get some work in during a special teams period.

Harrison Butker is not on the field, as he walked up the hill on his own. Justin Reid is did the entire field goal drill, going 7-of-9 and missing a 40-yard field goal to end the period. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 15, 2022

In other injury news, OT Lucas Niang (Knee) remains on the active/PUP list and out of practice. DB Zayne Anderson (Shoulder) missed his practice after leaving early from last Tuesday’s practice with his injury. He didn’t play in the Bears game over the weekend.

Story continues

List

Chiefs 53-man roster projection following preseason Week 1

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire