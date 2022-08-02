Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 6 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their sixth full training camp practice on Tuesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Starting with the most important injury news, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was present and accounted for throughout practice. He was stepped on during Monday’s practice and left practice briefly.

“I just got stepped on pretty hard,” Mahomes told ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “So I’m sure I’ll get a little bit of a scratch and a bruise on there, but luckily it wasn’t any of the ankle or anything like that.”

In other injury news, Jody Fortson remains absent from practice as he nurses a quad injury. Andy Reid said that he’d likely miss a few days of practice. The trio of CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho also remains absent from practice during their stay on the active/PUP list.

Orlando Brown Jr. was a participant in practice after reporting to training camp. He had a truncated practice session as the team eases him back into action after missing the entirety of the offseason program. Carlos Dunlap has not yet shown up at training camp, but he’s expected to report tomorrow and practice for the first time on Thursday.

During the team’s practice session on Tuesday, Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore left practice early with an apparent injury. He was tangled up with DB Nazeeh Johnson at the end of a 1-on-1 drill and came up limping after the play. A team public relations representative said that Moore is dealing with a hip injury. He did walk up the hill to the indoor facility under his own power, so that’s at least a good sign. We should learn more about the injury at a later date.

