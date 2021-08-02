Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 5 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the practice fields at Missouri Western State University on Monday, a comparatively cooler day than we’ve seen for any training camp practice so far.

Chiefs’ fourth-year DB Armani Watts returned to practice on Monday according to KC Star reporter Herbie Teope. Watts missed the first five practices on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury. If he passed his physical, he should be cleared to return from the list and practice in full. It’s unclear how much Watts participated in practice or if he was full-go for team drills.

Travis Kelce returned to practice participating in full, getting some work in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 team drills. That was some positive progress, but several other players injured during practice are still nursing injuries.

Anthony Hitchens (hamstring) continued to be limited to individual work as he deals with his injury. Mike Remmers (back) and Ben Niemann (hamstring) both were absent from practice after sustaining injuries ahead of or during Saturday’s practice. That meant more work for the young guys Lucas Niang and Nick Bolton. Darrius Harris also got some work at the MIKE linebacker spot in Hitchens’ absence.

The Chiefs suffered three injuries during practice, including one to a key defender. Chiefs DB Juan Thornhill walked off the field under his own power and had his right leg worked on by the training staff according to several reporters in attendance. He eventually left practice walking up the hill under his own power. After practice the team confirmed a groin injury for Thornhill.

Juan Thornhill headed up the hill. Done for the day. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/WQRq66JhHE — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) August 2, 2021

In addition to Thornhill, WR Chad Williams was injured after catching a pass, pulling up on the play. He eventually left practice, walking up the hill under his own power as well. He too had a groin injury according to the team. Finally, TE Evan Baylis, left practice with an ankle injury. The severity of these injuries are currently unknown.

Kyle Long (tibia), Nick Keizer (back spasms) and Malik Herring (knee) continue to be absent from practice. Darwin Thompson also remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Tomorrow is the day that we’ve all been waiting for as the Chiefs will suit up in full pads for the first time. They’ll have their sixth practice of training camp scheduled at 9:15 a.m. CT and it should provide some top-notch insight.

