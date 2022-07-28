Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 2 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs hit their second full training camp practice of the year on Thursday, gracing the wet practice fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. There was a little rain in the area, but the team was able to practice outdoors for the entire practice.

A team public relations representative updated the media, explaining that CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang and OL Prince Tega Wanogho all remain on the active/PUP list. They did not practice on Thursday as a result.

Franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. still hasn’t reported to training camp amidst his holdout. It’s unclear when he might report to camp, but there seems to be some expectation that he could arrive before training camp ends.

Chiefs S Justin Reid left the practice field about 10 minutes ago and went to the medical tent area. He’s now out of the tent, did some stretching and heading back to practice field with his helmet. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 28, 2022

As for injuries during the course of practice, Justin Reid briefly left the field with trainers according to multiple reporters in attendance. He was spotted back on the sideline during the course of practice, but he didn’t actually participate for the rest of the day. A team public relations representative confirmed after practice that Reid is “Fine.”

Reid’s absence allowed for second-round rookie S Bryan Cook to get some work with the first-team defense for the first time during the course of training camp.

Bryan Cook called over to work with the 1s. That makes four rookies rotating in (Williams, Karlaftis, McDuffie & Cook) pic.twitter.com/RhfIxHO3yG — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2022

