Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 1 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs hit their first full training camp practice of the year on Wednesday, once again gracing the practice fields at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Two notable absences at the onset of training camp were Frank Clark and Orlando Brown Jr., the latter absence being expected for the franchise-tagged left tackle. Clark arrived later after practice had already begun according to those in attendance and was spotted on the sideline with his helmet. It’s unclear whether he actually participated in practice.

After practice, Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that Frank Clark was dealing with an illness. He was late to practice because he had to clear COVID testing.

Andy Reid said Frank Clark is dealing with an illness. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 27, 2022

CB Rashad Fenton, RT Lucas Niang, OL Prince Tega Wanogho and DT Cortez Broughton all remain on the active/PUP list, but RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t even last a full day on the list. He was off the PUP list and was able to participate in practice on Wednesday. Reid said that he was put on the PUP as a procedural move as he hadn’t finished his conditioning test yet.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire apparently off the PUP list and dressed for work Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/YBhQSkZsdy — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 27, 2022

As for injuries during the course of practice, L’Jarius Sneed briefly left the field after getting up gingerly on a play according to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney. Second-year CB Dicaprio Bootle replaced him for a brief period in team drills, but Sneed was quickly back on the sideline with his helmet and ready to go in.

