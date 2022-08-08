Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 11 of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs held their eleventh training camp practice on Monday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. It was a quicker 10-10-10 practice, which features rotating sets of 10 offensive, defensive and special teams plays.

It seems like every other day, Daurice Fountain is dealing with a different injury. He was back at practice on Sunday after injuring his finger the day prior. Now, he’s sitting out of practice nursing a groin injury that has been lingering.

Two players, CB Rashad Fenton (shoulder) and OT Lucas Niang (knee), remain on the active/PUP list and sitting out of practice. TE Jody Fortson (quad) has also now missed his seventh practice session. Chiefs HC Andy Reid preached caution about the injuries. He clearly doesn’t want to rush any player back too soon and risk further injury.

WR Gary Jennings (concussion) and DT Taylor Stallworth (knee contusion) are both still absent from practice. This is the fourth practice that Jennings has missed and the third practice missed by Stallworth.

List

AFC West Weekly: Training camp standouts for each team

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire