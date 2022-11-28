With all the injuries the Rams are dealing with on offense, the Chiefs entered Sunday’s game with a massive advantage.

Los Angeles kept it close for much of the matchup. But Kansas City still won 26-10, improving to 9-2 on the season.

Armed with a 20-10 lead, the Chiefs looked like they were going to put the game away either with a field goal or a touchdown with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter. But on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to safety Nick Scott.

But making his first pro start for the injured Matthew Stafford, quarterback Bryce Perkins tossed an interception of his own a play later, with defensive back L'Jarius Sneed picking off the pass. That led to another Kansas City field goal to make the score 23-10. Harrison Butker would add one more after another Perkins interception, giving his club a 26-10 advantage.

Though the Rams let up 26 points, they did frustrate the Chiefs’ offense in the red zone. Kansas City converted just one of its six red-zone opportunities into a touchdown.

Mahomes finished 27-of-42 for 320 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 36 yards. Travis Kelce finished with four catches for 57 yards and a TD — a 39-yard pass that opened the scoring.

On the other side, Perkins was just 13-of-23 for 100 yards with a touchdown and two picks. He was Los Angeles’ leading rusher with 44 yards on nine carries. Van Jefferson led the club with three catches for 29 yards with a TD.

The Rams had just 13 first downs and finish with only 198 total yards. Kansas City had 29 and 437 in the same categories.

With the win, the Chiefs are 9-2 and remain the AFC’s top seed. They’ll visit Cincinnati for a key matchup against the 7-4 Bengals next week.

The 3-8 Rams will host the Seahawks in Week 13.

Chiefs improve to 9-2 with 26-10 victory over Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk