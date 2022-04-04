Chiefs hosting former Colts DT Taylor Stallworth on a visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing a free agent defensive tackle in for a visit on Tuesday.

According to NFL agent Brett Tessler, his client Taylor Stallworth is set to take a free agent visit with the Chiefs. A former undrafted free agent out of the University of South Carolina in 2018, Stallworth first caught on with the New Orleans Saints out of college.

Stallworth made the Saints’ 53-man roster out of training camp and spent two seasons in New Orleans. He was waived ahead of the start of the 2020 NFL season and signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year deal just a week after his release. He stuck with the Colts for two seasons before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

My client Taylor Stallworth (DT, South Carolina) will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow. Was very productive off the bench for the Indianapolis Colts last season and has had several teams interested in him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) April 4, 2022

In total, Stallworth has appeared in 50 games over fours seasons in the NFL. The 26-year-old had his best season yet in a rotational role with the Colts in 2021, playing 332 defensive snaps, recording 16 combined tackles, three sacks, 22 total pressures and one pass batted.

By the looks of it, Stallworth could be a potential replacement for Jarran Reed, who signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers during free agency. Reed played 713 snaps in 2021 with Kansas City, recording 43 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a pass batted. If Stallworth is capable of playing another 400 snaps or so and producing at the level he did last season, he could have a greater impact than Reed had last season.

