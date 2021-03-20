Chiefs hosting former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram on free agent visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a free agent pass-rusher who has played for a rival team his entire career.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are set to host former Los Angeles Chargers DE Melvin Ingram on a visit. Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope confirmed the report shortly after. Ingram, 31, was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers out of South Carolina in 2012. He has been a key contributor to their defense ever since.

Over the course of nine seasons, Ingram has appeared in 113 games, starting in 96 contests. He amassed 360 total tackles, 49 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, 14 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 28 passes batted, three interceptions and 108 QB hits during his career. From 2017-2019, Ingram earned three-straight selections to the Pro Bowl, but he’s now coming off a down year, starting just seven games due to a knee injury.

Former #Chargers veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram is set to visit the #Chiefs this coming week, source said, the first visit for the veteran. After seeing him twice a season, KC could bring in Ingram to face his old team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

The Chiefs could use help at the defensive end position with both Alex Okafor and Tanoh Kpassagnon out there on the free agent market. Finding a suitable veteran option to rotate in opposite Frank Clark and alongside players like Taco Charlton and Mike Danna would be a big boost to the defensive line in 2021.

Kansas City is, of course, very familiar with Ingram after facing him twice a year for the past nine seasons. He has 6.5 sacks against the Chiefs since 2017, including a three-sack performance in a single game.

Story continues

List