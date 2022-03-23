Chiefs hosting Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones on a visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting another player on a free agent visit today.

Earlier it was reported that Green Bay Packers free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was heading to Kansas City for a visit, but he won’t be the only one today. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are set to host Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones on a free agent visit.

A former second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of USC, Jones was formerly college teammates with recent Chiefs signing JuJu Smith-Schuster. He spent all four seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, with his best season coming in 2020, when he posted 220 touches for over 1,000 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of lot of excitement today, including hosting Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran free agent running back Ronald Jones, according to a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2022

The Chiefs are quite familiar with Jones’ success that season. They met him in Super Bowl LV with the Bucs, where he had 12 carries for 61 yards against Kansas City.

List