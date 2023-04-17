Chiefs hosted Michigan WR Ronnie Bell on pre-draft visit

The Kansas City Chiefs recently hosted a local prospect on a pre-draft visit.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Willson, the Chiefs are among three teams to have hosted Michigan WR Ronnie Bell on a visit along with the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. Bell is also receiving interest from the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks through various pre-draft meetings or meals per Wilson.

The 23-year-old Bell is from Kansas City, Missouri and played high school football at Park Hill before heading to play at Michigan. The 6-foot and 193-pound receiver started 31 of 47 possible games in five seasons with the Wolverines, catching 145 passes for 2,269 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also played special teams, both coverage and as a return specialist, returning 13 punts for 150 yards and two kicks for 53 yards.

Bell’s only played six games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the following year, he tore his ACL in the first game of the season. That’s likely one of the reasons the team wanted to bring Bell in for a visit is to get him examined by the training staff and medical staff. The good news about his injury and recovery is that 2022 was his best season yet with over 900 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on the year. He played a fairly even split of his snaps last season out wide (213) and in the slot (150), which suggests he could do either/or in the NFL as well.

Right now, Bell’s draft stock is squarely on Day 3 with many believing he’ll be selected in the sixth or seventh round of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire