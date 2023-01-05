Chiefs hosted K Matthew Wright for tryout on Thursday

Charles Goldman
With Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker having back spasms pop up during practice this week, the team hosted a familiar face on a tryout.

Matthew Wright — who kicked for the Chiefs for two games (Week 4-5) when Butker was injured earlier this season — was in Kansas City for a tryout on Thursday. Wright was the team’s second backup kicker (third if you count Justin Reid) after Matt Ammendola struggled in Butker’s absence. In his two games kicking for the Chiefs, Wright was nearly perfect, going 8-for-8 on extra points and 3-for-4 on field goals.

Wright was signed from the Chiefs’ practice squad by the Steelers in early November. He was released from Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster in early December once their starting kicker Chris Boswell returned from injury.

The Chiefs have not yet signed Wright to the 53-man roster or practice squad, but with Harrison Butker listed as questionable in Week 18, this is an appropriate measure to take. They can sign Wright to the practice squad tomorrow and promote him to the 53-man roster via standard elevation if need be.

How the Chiefs should game plan for Week 18 vs. Raiders

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

