Chiefs to host Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin on top-30 visit

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to bring in 2023 NFL draft prospects for top-30 visits.

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, Western Kentucky’s Brodric Martin has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs (and also another with their Super Bowl LVII opponent the Philadelphia Eagles). Weighing in at 6-foot-4 and 334 pounds at the East-West Shrine Bowl, this hulking defensive tackle prospect is a handful in the trenches. He’s practically immovable in the interior run game, but don’t get it twisted, he has some range to chase down ball carriers too. His 34-inch arms are big for an interior defender and give him an advantage against some of the smaller, squatty interior linemen that he’ll face in the NFL.

As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Martin posted a solid season with the Hilltoppers. The name of his game will always be run-stopping, but he finished the year with 31 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 15 stops, two sacks and 22 pressures on the year.

Western Kentucky IDL Brodric Martin has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Chiefs and Eagles, per source. Big man in the trenches that was a standout at Shrine. pic.twitter.com/Vho1xgEAm8 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 7, 2023

Kansas City has a lot of needs along the interior defensive line with only three players currently under contract for 2023. Only one of those players (Chris Jones) played any significant measure of snaps for the team in 2022.

Again, if you’re not familiar with top-30 visits, these are the opportunities that NFL teams have to bring draft prospects into team facilities for a variety of reasons. This ranges from medical evaluation to culture fit to simply getting to know a player better. In some cases, it’s as much selling a player on your team and what they’re about as it is learning about the player. Teams are only permitted 30 of these visits (hence the top 30 visit moniker). Every team uses them differently, but in the past the Chiefs have used them on anything from top draft choices to undrafted free agents.

