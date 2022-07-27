Chiefs to host USFL Defensive Player of the Year Chris Odom for tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a USFL standout for a tryout at training camp.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs are scheduled to host former Houston Gamblers DE Chris Odom for a tryout, a source confirmed to Chiefs Wire. Odom (6-4, 260 pounds) was named USFL Defensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles over 10 games this spring. He was the only player in the USFL to record a double-digit sack total during its inaugural season.

The 27-year-old journeyman has played in the AAF, CFL and NFL as well. The Chiefs actually showed interest in Odom back in 2019 after his stint with the Salt Lake Stallions. His experience in the NFL is a bit of a mixed bag, spending time with the Falcons, Packers, Dolphins and Commanders. In total, he has appeared in 11 NFL games, 7 with Green Bay and 4 with Washington. During that span, he recorded 16 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Odom played at Arkansas State in college, where he posted 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a senior in 2016. He also played with Browns EDGE Myles Garrett at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas City has a clear need at the edge rusher position, even after the reported signing of former Cowboys DE Azur Kamara. Bringing in a player like Odom shows that they’re doing their homework in order to create the most competitive roster possible.

