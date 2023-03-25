Chiefs to host UNM Lobos S Jerrick Reed II on top 30 visit

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to bring players in for top-30 visits, this time hosting a standout from the Mountain West Conference.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Chiefs are scheduled to have New Mexico S Jerrick Reed II in on a top-30 visit. A First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection back in 2020, Reed became the first Lobos defensive back to earn a First-Team All-Conference selection since Glover Quin back in 2008.

Reed has developed the reputation of a ballhawk during his college career. He has centerfield range, but he’s also not afraid to come down and make a tackle in run support. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, Reed has 266 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, seven interceptions, 21 passes defended and one defensive touchdown since 2019. His pro day workout showed that he’s a tremendous athlete, on par with the best invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

.@UNMLoboFB S Jerrick Reed II has Top 30 visits scheduled with #Chiefs and #Seahawks, per league source. Reed had an outstanding Pro Day

40: 4.46 (Tied for 3rd among S at combine)

Bench: 18 reps

VJ: 38” (👀👀 5th at combine)

Broad: 10-2 (8th at combine)

3C: 7.16

SS: 4.31 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 24, 2023

Even adding Mike Edwards via free agency, the Chiefs are unlikely to be done adding at the safety position. Reed could be a late-round pick or a priority undrafted free-agent addition for Kansas City.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term top-30 visit, these are pre-draft visits that NFL teams are allotted as a way to get to know draft prospects better. Prospects will be brought to Kansas City and have a chance to meet with position coaches and front office executives. On occasion, they’ll get a chance to meet with a few players who are working at the team facility. Some players are brought in to get more medical information on injuries sustained in college, while others are brought in to see if they’ll fit with the team culture. In cases of players like Reed, this may simply be an opportunity for the team to sell him on joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent should he not be selected in April’s draft.

Story continues

More Free Agency!

Chiefs to re-sign DT Phil Hoskins Chiefs to sign former Colts DT Byron Cowart Chiefs to re-sign TE Blake Bell on one-year deal

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire