Chiefs to host TCU WR Quentin Johnston on top-30 visit

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to host prospects on pre-draft visits, with the latest reported visit coming at a position of need.

According to KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, TCU WR Quentin Johnston has an upcoming visit scheduled with the Chiefs. He also has visits scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnston is widely regarded as one of the top receivers in this upcoming draft class after posting a 60-reception season with over 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns for TCU during their run to the national championship. Weighing in at just under 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds at the combine, Johnston recorded a 40.5-inch vertical and an 11-foot-2 broad jump in Indianapolis. He ran a 4.46s 40-yard dash at his pro day on Thursday, March 30.

Remember, top-30 visits don’t always denote a team’s interest in a player. They’re simply part of the fact-finding mission that occurs ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Teams like to get players in the building for a variety of reasons. Some players are brought in to see how they mesh with team culture. Others are brought in for injury evaluation. In the case of Johnston, it might be the latter. He dealt with and played through an ankle injury (not dissimilar to the one Patrick Mahomes dealt with in the playoffs) during the course of the 2022 college football season.

There is plenty to like about Johnston’s game. He has the speed to stretch the field vertically, but when defenses give him a cushion, he’s able to eat it up quickly and turn it into a big gain for his team. He was exceptional in man coverage situations last year, averaging over 10 yards per reception. Even given his size, he’s not proven to be the most physical receiver in contested catch situations. That’s an area where a coaching staff will look to work with him, but that’s another reason why you bring him in on a top-30 visit. It’ll give the front office and coaching staff an idea of whether or not he’ll be coachable in that area of his game.

