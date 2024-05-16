Chiefs host Ravens in NFL season-opener

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will launch their bid for a third straight Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens when the 2024-2025 season kicks off, the league confirmed Wednesday.

The Chiefs host the Ravens on September 5 to get the new season under way in a rematch of last year's AFC championship game won 17-10 by Kansas City, who went on to win the Super Bowl with victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Other opening weekend highlights include the Los Angeles Rams' visit to the Detroit Lions on September 8, a game which will pit Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions' Jared Goff against their former clubs.

Other fixture highlights announced by the league included details of the NFL's five overseas games, which will include three games in London, one in Munich and a first ever game in Brazil.

The Brazil fixture -- the first NFL game ever staged in South America -- will see the Green Bay Packers face the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo on opening weekend on September 6.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 6, before the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Chicago Bears at the same venue the following week.

The Jaguars face another London fixture at Wembley Stadium, against the New England Patriots, on October 20.

The final international fixture of the season sees the New York Giants play the Carolina Panthers in Munich on November 10.

Other season highlights include a Super Bowl rematch when Mahomes and Kansas City head to San Francisco on October 20.

The Chiefs will also face another regular season test against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on November 17 -- the fifth straight season the teams have played each other in the regular season.

