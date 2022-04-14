Chiefs to host NDSU WR Christian Watson on top-30 visit

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting one of the most athletic WR prospects in the draft on a top-30 visit.

According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the Chiefs are one of five teams to have scheduled a visit with North Dakota State WR Christian Watson. Kansas City joins the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders as interested parties.

He’s seen a meteoric rise through the pre-draft process thanks to standout performances at the Senior Bowl and the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. His performance at the combine was particularly eye-popping.

Christian Watson is an alien pic.twitter.com/ptbmGFxTus — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) March 21, 2022

While Watson has been a favorite of Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling at the end of the first round for Kansas City, many believe that he’ll fall outside of Round 1. Pauline says that no team he’s spoken with has a first-round grade on Watson, but remember, NFL teams don’t hand out 32 first-round grades.

Watson recorded 43 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bison in 2021 and he has intriguing kick return ability. The problem is that he’s an older rookie at 23 years old and he’s had some issues with drops during his career with a 12.7% drop rate per Pro Football Focus.

Overall, there is a lot to like about the prospect, but it’s hard to figure a player like Watson would contribute early in Andy Reid’s system.

