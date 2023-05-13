Chiefs to host Houston Roughnecks WR Michael Bandy for tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to take a look at the XFL talent pool as they form their 90-man offseason roster.

Their latest foray into the XFL comes on the offensive side of the ball, with the team reportedly set to host Houston Roughnecks WR Michael Bandy on a tryout. Bandy appeared in just two games for Houston, recording five receptions for 35 yards. Two of his receptions convereted first downs. Only one player on the Roughnecks who caught a pass had less receiving production.

Bandy got his start with the Spring League before earning an opportunity in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played collegiately at San Diego and went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 11 games with the Chargers over the past two seasons, registering two starts in 2022. He had 10 receptions on 21 targets for 89 yards. He also plays special teams, both coverage and kick return, with 4 kicks returned for 88 yards with Los Angeles back in 2021.

The Chiefs have already hosted their rookie minicamp, so this will either be an individual tryout taking place or he’ll be invited to work with the team at the onset of organized team activities. OTAs begin for the Chiefs on Monday, May 22.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire