Chiefs to host free agent OL Stefen Wisniewski on a visit

The Kansas City Chiefs could be seeking a reunion with a pivotal piece from their Super Bowl LIV championship run.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, free-agent offensive lineman OL Stefen Wisniewski will be in Kansas City for a visit with his former team. Wisniewski left the Chiefs in free agency following the 2019 NFL season, signing with his hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Week 1, Wisniewski suffered a pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve. He eventually returned to the Steelers 53-man roster but was waived to make room for LB Avery Williamson following the NFL’s trade deadline.

Wisniewski joined the Chiefs in 2019 following the first five weeks of the season. He was a crucial depth player throughout the year with injuries to Andrew Wylie and Martinas Rankin. He ultimately started the last two games of the regular season at left guard. He would go on to start at left guard through the playoffs and Super Bowl LIV, helping to anchor what became one of the best offensive lines in the league.

With injuries along the offensive line, a reunion with Wisniewski makes perfect sense assuming he has fully recovered from his pec injury. He has the versatility to play any three of the interior offensive line positions. He already knows the system so he could plug in and play almost immediately without missing a beat.

If he does end up re-signing with Kansas City, he’ll need to go through COVID-19 screening. That means the earliest that we could possibly see him rostered would be next week. It’s also possible that he starts off on the practice squad with the flexibility teams have to sign veteran players there this season.

