Chiefs to host Browns in Week 1 of 2021 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs season opener has been revealed and it’s a rematch from one of the more exciting games of last year’s playoffs.

The Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the NFL season. It’ll be one of the two games on CBS afternoon slate, taking place at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns last came to Kansas City in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs in what was their first playoff appearance since 2002. The Chiefs secured and held the lead early on in the game, but a concussion suffered by Patrick Mahomes in the middle of the third quarter made this game interesting. Veteran backup Chad Henne relieved Mahomes and made some clutch plays late in the game to put things on ice for the Chiefs, helping them to take home a 22-17 victory over Cleveland.

The countdown to Week 1 is on. Tonight, the full season schedule will be released at 8 pm ET on the NFL Network. pic.twitter.com/LVvzjMtTVI — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 12, 2021

