Chiefs host Bills if they beat Steelers, advance to divisional round

With the other two AFC wild-card games coming to an end, the Kansas City Chiefs now know who they might host in the divisional round should they defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the early wild-card game on Saturday. During the late wild-card game, the Buffalo Bills rolled over their boogieman in the New England Patriots. Given those results, if the Chiefs beat the Steelers the following will occur:

The No. 1 seed Titans will host the No. 4 seed Bengals.

The No. 2 seed Chiefs will host the No. 3 seed Bills.

The Chiefs faced the Bills back in Week 5 of the regular season on “Sunday Night Football.” This was really one of the lowest points of the season having lost to three of the best teams in the AFC conference. They’d lose this game 38-20 after never being able to find their footing. Offensive miscues such as drops, penalties and four turnovers led to struggles throughout the contest. The defense hadn’t yet hit their stride and also struggled to get any stops or turnovers themselves.

These teams also have some recent playoff history as well. Kansas City played host to Buffalo during the AFC Championship Game last season. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 in that game to advance to Super Bowl LV.

Hosting Buffalo again in the divisional round is all contingent on Kansas City coming out with a win on Sunday night. The team is sure to be focused solely on the Steelers and the task at hand heading into the game. If they come out of the wild-card round with a win, the Chiefs will have a chance to prove that they’re a better team than the one that disappointed back in Week 5. It’s an opportunity that they’re surely eager for after their 2021 NFL season didn’t start off on the right foot.

