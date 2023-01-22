Chiefs to host Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium for AFC Championship Game

For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship Game.

Had the Buffalo Bills won against the Bengals in the AFC divisional round, the game would have been played in Atlanta at a neutral location. With Cincinnati winning the game, the Chiefs will get home-field advantage at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

This will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, which saw Kansas City fall short of their Super Bowl goals. The Chiefs took a 21-10 lead in the first half of play. The Bengals flipped a switch in the second half of that game, roaring back to take a 27-24 lead and punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

This time around, Kansas City will be hoping to play spoiler to Cincinnati after a dominant showing against Buffalo in the AFC divisional round. They’ll have some big challenges in doing so, between their 0-3 record against the Bengals in their past three meetings and Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury.

Kickoff for the AFC title game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29 and will be broadcast on CBS stations.

