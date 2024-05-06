- 2024 NFL draft - Washington Commanders team grade<p>Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab grade the Commanders' haul in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>1:50Now PlayingPaused
Who should the Chiefs host in the 2024 NFL season opener?
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab looks at the likely opponents to begin the season in Kansas City against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.