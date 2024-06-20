These Chiefs hoping to fill L’Jarius Sneed void: ‘We could put the world on notice’

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gathered three of his secondary players for a meeting this offseason, with Jaylen Watson saying he was ready for the coach’s message.

Spagnuolo, at the time, spoke to Watson and teammates Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson about what the Chiefs needed from them after the recent trade of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

“We know what’s at stake and what we have to do,” Watson said, speaking before the Chiefs’ ring ceremony last week. “The best man is just gonna win the job.”

This was more than just motivation for each of those players. Watson said Spagnuolo’s overall tone had a greater theme.

“It’s gonna be big shoes to fill,” Watson said, “but it’s our year to make a name for ourselves.”

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson poses at the team’s Super Bowl ring ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on June 13, 2024.

Sneed’s departure this offseason — he was traded to the Titans in March — leaves an undeniable void in the secondary. Sneed’s assignment was typically shadowing the other team’s best receiver, a role likely to go to Trent McDuffie this season.

Even beyond that, the Chiefs will need a new cornerback to step into a starting role — something Williams says the three players embrace.

“Everybody in that corner room is 100% trying to go attack that, and that includes me,” Williams told The Star at the ring ceremony. “We’re all competing for that open spot. And I feel like it’s (an) opportunity for all of us.”

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams poses at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on June 13, 2024.

From a big-picture sense, it’s also a chance for a special Chiefs draft class to establish itself even more.

In 2022, KC used five picks on secondary players: McDuffie (first round), safety Bryan Cook (second), Williams (fourth), Watson (seventh) and Johnson (seventh).

Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, from training camp that first season, gave the group the moniker of “Fab Five” — a nod to Michigan basketball’s famed recruiting class of 1991.

And while McDuffie and Cook have already elevated themselves to the starting lineup, the other three will have an opportunity for increased work during their third season.

“Man, we could put the world on notice,” Watson said. “This is the year we could make a name for ourselves. That’s what we all expect to do individually.”

Williams could be seen as having the early edge for the second starting cornerback spot — at least for now. He ranked fifth among all Chiefs defensive players last season in Pro Football Focus grade, which also reflected some improved play late; from Weeks 14-18 — on 82 pass coverage snaps — Williams allowed one catch on 10 targets his way for 7 yards.

“I want that. I want that to be mine. I absolutely want to take on the role completely,” Williams said. “I want to be the man in there. I want them to depend on me wholeheartedly to go in there and lock it down. I’m putting in the work to do that, and hopefully, I can prove that to them.”

Williams said he aims to “make a huge jump” in 2024. Specifically, he wants to show he can hold his own in coverage against top opposing receivers.

“I’m definitely taking a lot of pieces from L’Jarius Sneed — everything I can from him,” Williams said, “and adding it to my own game to be the best possible player I can be and eventually be as good as he was if not better — hopefully — one day.”

In his two seasons, Watson has been a playmaker in big moments. He had a memorable 99-yard pick-six against the Chargers his rookie season, then in last year’s Super Bowl fell on a 49ers punt-return fumble for one of the most significant plays in the Chiefs’ overtime win.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with Trent McDuffie (22) after recovering a muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Paradise, Nevada.

Watson has been limited in practices this offseason after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in March. He said he expects to return full strength for training camp next month.

“It’s gonna be a great competition in camp, but that’s what makes players great,” Watson said. “Iron sharpens iron.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is returning from his own injury. He missed last season after tearing his ACL during a training camp practice and only recently returned to team drills, playing snaps with both the first- and second-team defense.

A primary goal, Johnson said earlier this month, is to get himself to where he was a season ago.

“But ultimately, just help the team in any aspect,” Johnson said. “If it’s special teams, being the third corner, whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do for the team, because it’s bigger than me.”

All three should help the Chiefs in some capacity. Multiple defensive backs are needed for pass-heavy situations, while special teams allow reserve players to make an impact, too.

No matter who emerges as the starter, Williams believes the “Fab Five” will be getting more attention as this season plays out.

“We’ve all been doing our thing, and it’s been a blessing these past two years. But I’m telling you, that’s a talented group. We all have our own positives and our own little skill set, skill tree,” Williams said. “It’s all gonna be on display this year, man. I believe in each and every one of those guys.”