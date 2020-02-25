Chiefs hope to “bridge a gap” with Sammy Watkins

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LIV, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins addressed the possibility that the team would ask him to take a pay cut in order to remain with the team in 2020.

Watkins didn’t indicate if he’s willing to agree to a cut, but it sounds like one is going to be necessary for the wideout to stick around for the final year of his contract. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said on Tuesday that Watkins is someone they want back, but also said he’ll be talking to Watkins’ agents at the Scouting Combine about whether that can happen.

“We’ll sit down and talk about the landscape of where we are and what would make sense to us and how we can make this work and we’ll get feedback from them in regards to what they’re looking for and hopefully we can bridge a gap and make something happen,” Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

Watkins is set to make a base salary of $13.75 million and has a $250,000 workout bonus. The Chiefs would get that $14 million back under the cap if they part ways with him, but they would carry $7 million in dead money into next season.