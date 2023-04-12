Chiefs to hold pre-draft meeting with Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet with a ballhawk at the safety position ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are scheduled to meet with Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II sometime soon. It’s unclear whether this is a top-30 visit, a private workout or otherwise, but this prospect is receiving quite a bit of interest around the league. Wilson reports that Taylor visited the Jets, has an upcoming visit with the Saints and has already met with the Texans, Raiders and Eagles.

Taylor was the Big 12’s leader in interceptions (6) this past season, only one shy of matching the FBS lead last season. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, Taylor was a two-year starter for the Cowboys, becoming a cornerstone in the defensive secondary. He was highly productive during that span with eight total interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Taylor has the versatility to play single-high, two-deep, or roll down into the box and play closer to the line of scrimmage. He is also a stud special teams player, boasting over 400 multi-phase special teams snaps throughout his college career, which would certainly appeal to a team like Kansas City.

It might look like the safety room is rather full for the Chiefs with the addition of Mike Edwards and re-signing of Deon Bush, but competitive depth is important. It’s not just about creating a competitive environment for the upcoming NFL season, but also for the future.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire