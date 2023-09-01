Chiefs hold best home win percentage in AFC over past 10 seasons

The Kansas City Chiefs have been among the NFL’s most dominant franchises since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2018. Their run of excellence has put Kansas City on the map in football circles, but it is their mastery of winning games at Arrowhead Stadium that is among their most impressive feats.

The best teams at HOME in the AFC over the last 10 seasons. 👀#NFL pic.twitter.com/OHSrBKSsWM — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 1, 2023

According to a tweet put out by Sunday Night Football on NBC, the Chiefs hold the AFC’s best home win percentage over the last 10 seasons with an impressive mark of .753 percent. This means that Kansas City wins more than 3 of every four home games, and is only rivaled by the New England Patriots, who possess the same grade.

If ever there was a statistic that proved just how capable Patrick Mahomes is at winning games, this is it. The Chiefs aren’t pushovers on the road either, and every win they’ve stacked up over the course of Mahomes’ tenure under center has put the team in a position to claim dynasty status in the near future.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire