Chiefs hit needs in Christmas 3-round 2023 mock draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched their seventh consecutive AFC West title and if they’re looking to make it No. 8 in 2023, they’ll have some work to do come draft time.

With only two weeks left in the NFL regular season, we’re taking a look ahead at how the earliest rounds of the draft could shake out for Kansas City. Some prospects are getting ready to make their final impression during bowl season and the college football playoffs, while others have already opted out and begun training ahead of the draft. Which of college football’s biggest stars could K.C. end up adding in 2023?

Here’s a look at how the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out for the Chiefs, using the latest updated order following Week 15:

28. Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Remember the adage, scout the player and not the helmet. Some Chiefs fans might be hesitant to draft an offensive tackle from Oklahoma given Orlando Brown Jr.’s performance in 2022. That shouldn’t be a concern as these players are polar opposites in terms of prospects. Harrison is the new-age NFL prototype at tackle, performing in an offense that is predicated on the passing attack. He’s more athletic, can take deeper pass sets, and still can get the job done in the running game.

Adding Harrison might be a decision made with 2024 or even depth in mind. Fans should fully expect Brown Jr. to be franchise-tagged again this off-season. I also expect Lucas Niang to get the first crack at right tackle in 2023, but he’s had a concerning injury history as we know. Even if Harrison has to play swing tackle in 2023, it still might be a worthwhile addition for Kansas City.

61. Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Zach has no relation to Anton, but going back-to-back on Harrison’s might not be a bad strategy for Kansas City. This Harrison will probably be a polarizing prospect because he didn’t have any blue-chip seasons at Ohio State. 2022 was easily his best statistical year with 30 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 31 pressures, an interception, four passed defended and three forced fumbles. Still, this kid has NFL size and a toolkit that defensive coaches are going to want to work with.

92. Georgia S Christopher Smith II

Safety is quietly a big need for Kansas City with Juan Thornhill and Deon Bush set to become free agents. Smith is one of the better safeties coming out of the SEC this season. He only allowed 18 receptions on 31 targets this past season, but perhaps most importantly for the Chiefs is that he’s a sound and tone-setting tackler. The fact that he’s a little undersized (5-11 and 195 pounds) likely has him available in the middle rounds.

