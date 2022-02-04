Chiefs hire Joe Cullen as defensive line coach, Brendan Daley moves to linebackers

The Chiefs have hired Joe Cullen as their new defensive line coach, the team announced Friday. Brendan Daley, who coached the team’s defensive linemen the past three seasons, is moving to the linebackers room.

Cullen spent last season as the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator, and he received several interviews this offseason. The Ravens and Colts talked to him about their defensive coordinator position.

He was worked as a defensive line coach with the Lions (2006-08), Jaguars (2010-12), Browns (2013), Buccaneers (2014-15) and Ravens (2016-20). Cullen also has spent 17 seasons coaching in the college ranks.

Daly has coached in the NFL since 2006. He also has coached with the Vikings, Rams and Patriots.

