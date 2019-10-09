Chiefs' Hill close to returning while other stars remain out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Chiefs could get star wide receiver Tyreek Hill back for Sunday's game against Houston, though that may be just about the end of the positive news on the injury front.

The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Xavier Williams on injured reserve after he sustained a high ankle sprain in last weekend's 19-13 loss to the Colts. He was among a handful of crucial players that went down during the game, many of whom could still be out for Week 6.

Left tackle Eric Fisher remains out after core muscle surgery. Defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie all missed practice Wednesday after they were hurt during the game against the Colts.

The Chiefs signed veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain and offensive lineman Stefan Wisniewski to provide some depth up front.

