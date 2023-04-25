Chiefs held private workout with LSU CB Mekhi Garner

We’re continuing to learn information about some of the draft prospects that the Kansas City Chiefs have shown interest in.

According to KPRC2’s NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs were one of three teams that LSU CB Mekhi Garner had a private workout with. He also worked out for the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

Garner got started at Navarro College (junior college) before landing at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2019. With the Ragin’ Cajuns, Garner became a Third-Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 with 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and eight passes defended in 11 games started. He’d enter the transfer portal and wind up at LSU in 2022, where he had a remarkably similar season with 43 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight passes defended in 13 games.

Private workouts fall under a different category than the NFL’s top 30 visits. These take place outside of team facilities, usually at a neutral site or college campus. Teams are allowed to run timed drills and have them work on specific football activities.

Garner played for LSU defensive coordinator Matt House in 2022, who formerly was the Chiefs’ linebacker coach under Steve Spagnuolo from 2019 through 2021.

The 6-foot-2 and 212-pound corner has the makings of an outside press corner in the NFL. He’s an impressive athlete, posting a 4.55s 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump and 10-8 broad jump at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this year.

