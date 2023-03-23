Chiefs held pre-draft meeting with Utah State QB Logan Bonner

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do their homework on prospects with just over a month to go until the 2023 NFL draft.

According to KPRC2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are one of five teams to have met with Utah State QB Logan Bonner. He just completed his pro day workout in front of several NFL teams, running a 4.70s 40-yard dash and recording a 32-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds according to Wilson.

In the past two seasons at Utah State, Bonner completed over 60% of his passes for 4,381 yards, 42 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Efficiency, arm talent and accuracy are the names of the game for Bonner. He was the Offensive MVP of the Mountain West Championship Game in 2021 after setting a Mountain West record for most touchdown passes in a single game (4).

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner excelled at Pro Day, displaying arm talent, athleticism. Met with #Colts #Packers #49ers #Chiefs #Raiders Viewed as Day 3 draft target, per league sources: 4.70 40-yard dash, 7.21 3-cone, 32-inch vertical, 9-8 broad jump, 6-3, 223, 9 5/8 hands — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2023

Bonner started just four games in 2022 before a foot injury took him out for the rest of the season. He recovered from that injury and played in the 2023 Tropical Bowl, also participating in the 2023 College Gridiron Showcase.

The Chiefs are clearly set at the quarterback position with Patrick Mahomes leading the way. Shane Buechele is expected to get a shot to earn the backup quarterback job in Kansas City with Chad Henne having retired after Super Bowl LVII. The team won’t simply hand over the job to Buechele, though. Last year, the team entered rookie minicamp with five quarterbacks on the 90-man offseason roster. They only have three on the off-season roster with Chris Oladokun rounding out the group. Bonner certainly would make sense as a priority free agent addition after the draft.

