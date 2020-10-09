Chiefs heavy favorites over visiting Raiders in Week 5

It’s been a while since the Raiders have won at Arrowhead. Eight years to be exact. The last time they traveled to Kansas City and came out victorious was October 28, 2012. They won 26-16 and then had just one more win the rest of the season.

Those Raiders went 4-12 that year, but they were facing a Chiefs team that would go 2-14. That was the last time they beat the Chiefs in their house while losing seven straight.

Oddsmakers expected that streak to extend to eight straight on Sunday. The reigning Super Bowl champs are favored by 11.5 points according to multiple sites, including BetMGM.

The Chiefs are 4-0 on the season, riding a 13-game winning streak dating back to week ten of last season.

The Raiders started out this season at 2-0, but have lost their last two at now sit at 2-2. They scored 34 points per game in their wins over the Panthers and Saints. They’re now giving up 30 points per game while having scored just 29 total points while the game was still close in the past two weeks.

