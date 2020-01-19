Chiefs headed to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years after beating Titans

The Chiefs played in two of the first four Super Bowls. They won Super Bowl IV to close out the 1969 season.

They had not been back since.

They are going back now.

The Chiefs dominated the Titans after a slow start, winning 35-24 to conquer the AFC title. They will play the winner of the San Francisco-Green Bay game in Super Bowl LIV in two weeks.

It was a mix of elation and relief in Kansas City after losing to the Patriots at home in the AFC Championship Game last year.

Everything has fallen the Chiefs’ way since Week 17 when the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, giving Kansas City the second seed and a first-round bye. The Chiefs then got help from the Titans in the divisional round, with Tennessee upsetting the Ravens to give Kansas City the home game Sunday.

Kansas City took advantage of the home field this time, doing what it was expected to do and more.

The Chiefs outrushed the Titans 112 to 85 led by Patrick Mahomes‘ 53 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Mahomes also passed for three touchdowns, connecting with Tyreek Hill for 8 and 20 yards and Sammy Watkins for 60 yards.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on five of six possessions, appearing unstoppable after going three-and-out on its first possession. The Titans scored on their first three possessions to take a 17-7 lead with 6:39 left in the first half.

The Chiefs led 21-17 at halftime after a 27-yard Mahomes touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The clock struck midnight on Tennessee. The Titans won a Week 17 game to clinch a postseason berth and then, as the sixth seed, upset New England and Baltimore on the road.

Derrick Henry had 188 rushing yards in a Week 10 upset of the Chiefs, the last loss by Kansas City. The NFL’s rushing leader had continued his run in the postseason with 182 yards against the Patriots and 195 against the Ravens.

The Chiefs held Henry to 69 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The Chiefs’ double-digit lead took Henry out of the game plan and put the ball in Ryan Tannehill‘s hands.

Tannehill finished 21-of-31 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans defense, though, just had no answer for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, which produced 404 yards.