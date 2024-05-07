Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Xavier Worthy: ‘He did a nice job picking things up’

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their rookie minicamp on Monday, and Andy Reid was the first member of the team to speak with the media following practice.

Reid was impressed with what he saw over the course of the three practices from the rookies that participated, specifically receiver Xavier Worthy.

“I thought he [Xavier Worthy] did a nice job picking up things and working through [it]. We asked him to do a whole lot of stuff there,” Reid said. “He was put in most of the primary spots, so it was good for him to be able to get in there and move around a little bit.”

Reid added that Worthy is a “sharp kid”, which is something — in addition to his speed — that the Chiefs loved about the 21-year-old receiver.

If Worthy can pair his defense-shifting speed with understanding coverages and see where defenders are going to be, his ceiling in this offense with Patrick Mahomes under center is boundless.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire