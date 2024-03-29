Chiefs HC Andy Reid tossed a successful first pitch at Royals’ Opening Day

The Kansas City Chiefs are still sharp in the offseason, with their latest success coming by way of Andy Reid on the field at Kauffman Stadium.

A poorly executed ceremonial first pitch last year during Cleveland Guardians’ Opening Day from Travis Kelce didn’t rub off on his legendary head coach.

Reid took to the mound on Thursday before the Kansas City Royals’ matchup against the Minnesota Twins, part of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day festivities. The NFL’s oldest active head coach tossed a perfect strike to Royals legend George Brett to officially open up the Royals’ season.

His casual delivery showed no signs of worry or pressure that affected his star tight end on the mound last year.

Reid didn’t show up alone, as he brought the latest Lombardi trophy from Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVIII victory, much to the delight of the thousands of fans at Kauffman Stadium. He received fun commentary from his quarterback and Royals minority owner Patrick Mahomes on his X account shortly before the pitch.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid throws a STRIKE on #OpeningDay ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/yZl22zju5Y — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2024

“Anyone know if coach Reid threw a strike? @Royals,””posted Mahomes. The Twins were victorious, but at least Kansas City’s fans enjoyed watching the Chiefs head coach showcase his arm.

