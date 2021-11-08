Chiefs HC Andy Reid ties Curly Lambeau for fifth-most regular-season wins in NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is one of the NFL’s winningest coaches and he continues to move up the NFL’s leaderboards in all-time regular-season wins.

In November of 2020, Chiefs HC Andy Reid passed Curly Lambeau for the fifth-most combined regular and postseason wins in NFL history. Almost a year later to the day, Reid has now tied the same former Green Bay Packers head coach with 226 career wins during the NFL’s regular season. The best part about this is that the win that gets him the tie is a win over Lambeau’s former team. It’s almost poetic that this occurred following this matchup between the Chiefs and Packers.

There are only four coaches in the NFL with more regular-season wins than Reid now. Here’s a look at the list:

Don Shula – 328 George Halas – 318 Bill Belichick – 285 Tom Landry – 250

With a win against Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Reid will claim sole possession of fifth place in NFL history with 227 regular-season wins. With only eight games left for the Chiefs this season, Reid won’t have a shot to tie or move past Landry for the fourth-most all time. He can pass Landry next season if Kansas City can win out this season and win 16-of-17 regular season games in 2022.

For now, Reid won’t be paying much mind to this. It’ll be fun for him to look back on when he’s retired, but right now he’s focused on the task at hand. Expect him to just take things one win at a time as he tries to get this team back on the right path for the remainder of the season.

